Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe Sonoma Advance

Notes of Interest
● Ford Performance Racing School returns to Chase Briscoe’s No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) Mustang for Sunday’s Save Mart 350k at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Ford Performance Racing
● Briscoe has two starts at the 1.99-mile, 10-turn Sonoma road course, with a best finish of 13th in last year’s event. In 13 Cup Series starts on road courses, Briscoe has four top-10 finishes and was just shy of earning his career first Cup Series victory on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021.
● The dirt racer from Mitchell, Indiana, picked up two Xfinity Series wins on road courses – his first career Xfinity Series victory was in the series’ inaugural race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval in 2018. He also fulfilled his childhood dream of kissing the historic Yard of Bricks when he scored his fifth win of the 2020 season on the Indianapolis road course.
● Briscoe finished among the top-10 in all but three of the 10 road-course races in which he competed in the Xfinity Series. And in his lone NASCAR Truck Series start on a road course, in September 2017 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Briscoe finished seventh in a Ford F-150.
Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:
The No. 14 team’s strategy has shifted over the last week. What is the biggest difference and how does it impact preparation for the rest of the regular season?
“At this point, it’s all about winning. We always show up to win, this just gives us an opportunity to change up our strategy to make it happen. It opens the door for us to pit off strategy or make some different calls when it comes to what we do on a stop. It doesn’t change preparation much. We might have some different options that we look at, but we always want to run up front so we don’t have to do too much differently when it comes to how we prepare.”
Where do you feel like you have the best chance of getting a win?
“I wish I could say anywhere, but in reality, the road courses and short tracks are where we run best. Superspeedways are always a wild card, so you can’t really count them out. I think we have plenty of opportunities to get a win and turn things around. Sonoma hasn’t been my strongest road course but maybe we can change that this weekend. We’ve certainly got the determination and we’ve got a crew chief who has gone to victory lane there with the No. 14 team.”
TSC PR