Zane Smith and the No. 38 Wellcare Ford Team Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith is back behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford Mustang team this weekend for his fifth of seven NASCAR Cup Series starts for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this season.

Smith will reunite with the team and Wellcare at the Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s second road course race of the season. They will also celebrate Smith’s 24th birthday together. Smith will celebrate his birthday on Friday in what is also a homecoming weekend for the California native.

Wellcare (www.wellcare.com) will ride along with Smith once again as they travel to Smith’s home state. A subsidiary of Centene Corporation, Wellcare offers a wide range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP).

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.