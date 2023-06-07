Zane Smith and the No. 38 Wellcare Ford Team Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

|
CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY
“We are going back to Zane in our car this weekend. We just think back to our success at Charlotte and how we can replicate that. Our 38 program has speed, our cars are fast and our drivers are getting results. We just want to continue that momentum.”
DRIVER ZANE SMITH
“In Cup, I’m leaning on my teammates and other drivers in general. Michael (McDowell) is a great road course racer, and we can look back at past notes of what they had last year.
“That’s my plan for Sonoma. Yes, it’s a completely different car, but it’s still road course racing. Hopefully my background in road course racing can still apply to the Next Gen. That’s how we’ll go about it.
“I want to thank Wellcare for their support of me in the NASCAR Cup Series. I can’t do it without them.”