Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Gabriel Glas Chevrolet Camaro
- AJ Allmendinger will make his second NXS start of the 2023 season at Sonoma Raceway.
- Allmendinger’s last NXS start came at Circuit of the Americans (COTA) earlier this season where he earned Kaulig Racing’s first NXS win of the 2023 season.
- The No. 10 Chevrolet has earned two wins in the 2023 season with its all-star driver lineup.
"Sonoma is always a special, important weekend for me. It’s near where I grew up and I still get to see a lot of friends and family there. Quite honestly, it’s a racetrack that I don’t have a very good average finish. I’ve felt like I’ve always been fast there, but it hasn’t worked out. Being able to run both races [NXS and NCS] I’m really looking forward to it. Sonoma is a racetrack I’ve always wanted to win at knowing it’s my home racetrack and I would be able to do that in front of a lot of friends and family. Hopefully we can go back there and have some success to keep building on our program."
- AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma Raceway