Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gabriel Glas Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 11 NCS starts at his home track, Sonoma Raceway, where he has earned two top-10 finishes and led 65 laps with an average finish of 23.5.

In the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led one lap, earned one top 10 and four top-15 finishes. “Sonoma is always a special, important weekend for me. It’s near where I grew up and I still get to see a lot of friends and family there. Quite honestly, it’s a racetrack that I don’t have a very good average finish. I’ve felt like I’ve always been fast there, but it hasn’t worked out. Being able to run both races [NXS and NCS] I’m really looking forward to it. Sonoma is a racetrack I’ve always wanted to win at knowing it’s my home racetrack and I would be able to do that in front of a lot of friends and family. Hopefully we can go back there and have some success to keep building on our program.” - AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma Raceway