Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Sonoma Advance

Why has Sonoma been a great place for you in recent years? “It’s one of my favorite tracks and one of my favorite road courses. Not just because that’s where I won my first road-course race and where I’ve won the most on road-course tracks, but just the way the track layout is and the way the tires fall off and it gets so slick as the race goes on. It’s just such a challenge with a big heavy stock car with a lot of power. We obviously struggled on all the road courses last year, but think everyone at Toyota and TRD went to work in the offseason and had a good run at COTA until the end of those restarts. I’m optimistic about having a good weekend and hoping we have a shot at a good run and maybe we can get our Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD in victory lane out there this weekend.” What type of track causes the most chaos in the Cup Series these days? “The obvious answer to most is the superspeedways and how things happen and how it can take out a lot of cars quickly. However, road-course restarts have become the next-craziest part of what we do. Looking back at last year, we crashed on one of the restarts with guys going five- and six-wide and guys trying to make up eight to 10 spots in one corner. I think that’s the biggest change in our sport the last few years. You saw it again on those last restarts at COTA, we all went up into turn one and someone didn’t make the corner and it cost us and a few others a good finish.” The choose rule on restarts has been added at the road courses starting this year at COTA. What are your thoughts on adding it to the road courses? “I don’t think it’s a huge deal anywhere we go, other than tracks that are one-lane dominant, like a Michigan or a place like that. Unless you are in the front two or three rows, and that’s where it makes the most difference, that’s probably what will happen on road courses, as well, and what I would expect this weekend at Sonoma, similar to what we saw at COTA.” TSC PR