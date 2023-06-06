RFK Advance | Sonoma

Buescher is in line for his seventh Cup start from Sonoma on Sunday, where he’s coming off his best career finish of second last season. He also has six-straight top-10s on road courses dating back to 2022. He finished sixth at the ROVAL last fall, ninth at Watkins Glen, 10th at the Indy Road Course, sixth at Road America, second at Sonoma, and most recently ninth in COTA.