Monday, Jun 05

RCR NCS Race Recap: WWT Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jun 05 15
RCR NCS Race Recap: WWT Raceway NK Photography Photo

Strong Run for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Sidelined by On-Track Incident
 

31st

16th

30th

“It’s just an unfortunate continuation to our season. It was the closing laps of the race and we were well on our way to a top-10 finish in the Get Bioethanol Chevrolet. The No. 2 car just flat out took me out. He right-reared us and it ended our race. It’s unfortunate. We’ll regroup and give it all we have for Sonoma Raceway next weekend. I want to congratulate my teammate and the entire No. 8 team on the win. The No. 3 team will get over this hump.” 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Takes Third Win of 2023 in RCR's No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway

 

1st

1st

7th

“That was pretty awesome. Man, to sit on the pole, lead a lot of laps and have my guys do such a great job today was pretty phenomenal for us. Great win today for RCR. Just win, baby! Thanks to Team Chevy, and I appreciate everything that 3CHI does for us. Don't forget the No. 8 special - free chicken tenders at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on Monday! All the fans go out and celebrate with us. We're going to have a great time with this one. This one is pretty cool. We’ve had three wins obviously, which is great. But we’ve also had some dismal days as well. We’ve had peaks and valleys so far this year. We just got to find the greater planes, if you will, and level this thing out a little bit. It’s great to be able to score a win here in St. Louis in crew chief Randall Burnett’s hometown. Our team is really on a high. The whole organization has been fighting hard and doing a great job. Everybody back at the shop at RCR and at ECR has been doing great. Every person in the organization has just been so welcoming. It’s really cool to be able to go out there and succeed for them and to give back to them for all the hard work they’re putting in.”

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway Stewart-Haas Racing: Enjoy Illinois 300 from St. Louis »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.