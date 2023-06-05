Transcripts: Kyle Busch Fronstretch Interview - World Wide Technology Raceway

Q. Kyle Busch starts from the pole. Had a lot of work in the middle to get there, Kyle, but you complete the perfect weekend.

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, absolutely. That was pretty awesome. Man, to sit on the pole, lead a lot of laps and have my guys do such a great job today was pretty phenomenal for us. Great for RCR. Just win, baby! Thanks to Team Chevy, appreciate 3Chi. Don't forget, guess what, the No. 8 special, free chicken tenders at Cheddar's on Monday, hey! All the fans go out and celebrate with us. We're going to have a great time with this one. This one is is pretty cool.

NASCAR PR