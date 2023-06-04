Chevrolet NCS at World Wide Technology Raceway: Carson Hocevar Quote

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 7 SCHLUTER SYSTEMS CAMARO ZL1

Broken brake rotor during Stage Two forced the No. 7 Camaro ZL1 team to retire early from the race.

What a day you had going. How would you assess your first time in a Cup car today up to that point?

“I thought it was great. I had a blast. Just so thankful for the opportunity. I don’t have a job for next year. I know Al Niece and Cody Efaw wants me to run for them and I will forever run a race or however many. But man, I’m just so thankful that they gave me the opportunity – the opportunity to drive a Xfinity car and now driving a Cup car. I was running 16th.. just so surreal for the first time ever. I thought we were going to have a good day and be in a good spot for Schluter Systems, Celsius, Spire Motorsports, Ryan Sparks and the No. 7 Chevy team. Hopefully that call for a Cup ride isn’t the only one I get in my life.”

GM PR