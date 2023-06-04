Sunday, Jun 04

St. Louis Area Synonymous with Stenhouse, Starts 12th in Enjoy Illinois 300 Featured

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Jun 04 12
NK Photos NK Photos

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had some fun around the St. Louis area leading into the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday. Stenhouse, who won the season opening Daytona 500 at Daytona, had the one-of-a-kind opportunity to visit Busch Stadium Tuesday to throw out the first pitch.

“It was really cool! I grew up coming to Cardinals games when I was younger. I was a big baseball fan and I would always come up here with some of my cousins. Just a little road trip up.”

The St. Louis area has been synonymous with the driver from Olive Branch, Mississippi, as Stenhouse visited the area several times throughout his childhood and even the annual dirt races at the dome. Stenhouse spoke about the atmosphere around the city and the passionate fans.

“I think I noticed it when I came here to race in the dome in dirt cars, which was really neat,” Stenhouse told SD. “There’s a lot of big sports fans around here as I’ve been to some Blues (NHL hockey) games, obviously Cardinals games, I don’t think I’ve ever been to a football game but, this town loves their sports and they support them as shown here.” 

The driver sat 28th on the practice chart early Saturday morning prior to posting the 12th fastest time in qualifying.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Burton To Start 14th at WWT Raceway
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.