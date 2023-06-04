Burton To Start 14th at WWT Raceway

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 14th in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.



Burton turned a lap at 135.927 miles per hour to secure his third-straight top-15 start, continuing a string that includes races at Darlington and Charlotte.



His qualifying speed represented a significant gain from practice earlier on Saturday where he was 31st on the speed chart with a best lap at 134.188 mph, which he turned on the fifth of the 21 laps he ran in the session.



He was 23rd fastest among drivers who ran 10 or more consecutive laps, posting an average speed of 133.242 mph from the ninth to the 18th lap he ran.



Sunday’s 300-mile, 240-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. Central Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 40 and 140.

