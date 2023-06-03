Busch scores the pole at World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Busch, who drives the No. 8 Chevy Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, is on the pole for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, with a speed of 137.187 mph. This comes as a surprise, as this has been considered one of Ford’s best tracks on the schedule, with four of the 10 drivers in the final round of qualifying driving Ford Mustangs.

“It was a really good lap for us,” stated Busch in the Media Center. “Being able to qualify number one and get the first pit selection is going to hopefully pay good dividends for us.”

Here is the top 10 starters for the Enjoy Illinois 300

1. Kyle Busch: 137.187 mph

2. Ryan Blaney: 137:153 mph

3. Denny Hamlin: 136.903 mph

4. Kevin Harvick: 136.766 mph

5. Martin Truex Jr.: 136.360 mph

6. Joey Logano: 136.339 mph

7. William Byron: 136.240 mph

8. Ross Chastain: 135.993 mph

9. Tyler Reddick: 135.788 mph

10. Austin Cindric: 135.530 mph

The NASCAR Cup Series race at World WIde Technology Raceway will start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.