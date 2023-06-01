Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: WWT Raceway

24 POWER: Just past the halfway mark in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, William Byron and the No. 24 team are ensuring they remain frontrunners. Through 14 races, Byron leads in several statistical categories, including wins (three), laps led (687), laps run in top five (2,122), stage wins (seven), top-five finishes (seven) and average running position (8.60). He is also tied for the most poles (two) and top-10 finishes (eight). In the last six races, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has accumulated the most points (249).
STREAK SENSATION: Byron is currently on a streak of four straight top-five finishes and five consecutive top-10s, which are the longest active marks in each category. He has also led in each of the past five races, which is tied for his second-longest streak in the Cup Series (behind seven straight races led in 2019). This run began at Talladega Superspeedway (finished seventh) and continued at Dover Motor Speedway (finished fourth), Kansas Speedway (finished third) and Darlington Raceway (first). The most recent of these results came in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he started first, won stage one, led 91 laps and finished second.
PIT ROAD PROWESS: After a phenomenal showing at Charlotte, the No. 24 pit crew reclaimed the top spot for the fastest average four-tire pit stop time this season at 10.944 seconds. Spencer Bishop (jackman), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer), Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer), Ryan Patton (tire carrier) and Landon Walker (fueler) comprise the No. 24 pit crew. The team recorded its three fastest four-tire pit stops of the season in the 600-mile event, which rank second (9.383 seconds), fourth (9.504 seconds) and sixth-fastest (9.541 seconds) among all four-tire stops this season.
THAT NO. 1 FEELING: Byron has had a strong start to the season with three wins, which is the most in a single Cup Series season for the 25-year-old driver. He now has five wins in the Next Gen car and that is tied for the most with three other drivers, including Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Since the beginning of 2021, Byron has collected six wins, which has him tied for the third-most behind Larson with 15 and Elliott with seven.
SIMILAR IN LENGTH: Sunday’s race at WWT Raceway will mark Byron’s 39th start on tracks 1 to 1.366 miles in length (Dover Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Phoenix Raceway and WWT Raceway). In his previous 38 starts, he has collected one pole award, two wins, eight top-five finishes, 15 top-10s with 396 laps led.
MEET ME NEAR ST. LOUIS: This weekend is the second time that the Cup Series will race at WWT Raceway. In last year’s event, Byron scored a 19th-place finish. However, it was not his first time visiting the Illinois-based facility. In 2016, Byron competed there in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During that race, he started third and led 47 of the 160 laps before being involved in a late-race on-track incident, resulting in a 17th-place finish.
THE RUDY RUNDOWN: Crew chief Rudy Fugle is making his second Cup Series start at WWT Raceway, but he is one of a few that has more extensive experience at the 1.25-mile oval. The Livonia, New York, native has eight prior national series starts at the venue, including six in the Truck Series. His drivers started first on two occasions and achieved two top-10 finishes, with a best finish of sixth, while leading 258 laps. One of those six starts was with Byron, where they led almost one-third of the race before an on-track incident forced the team to settle for a 17th-place finish.
AT IT AGAIN WITH AXALTA: Axalta will be on board Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend. This is Axalta’s 31st year of partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. The company was on the car for Byron’s throwback paint scheme and victory at Darlington.