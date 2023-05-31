Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro Chandler Smith will be making his first start at Portland International Raceway in the Pacific Automation 147.

In his only other road course start in the NXS, Smith finished 12th in the Pit Boss 250 Presented by USA Today at Circuit of the Americas.

Smith currently sits sixth in the points standings with one win, four top fives and five top-10 finishes. "We've been in a bit of a funk lately, and while I'd rather be going to another oval instead of a few road courses, I'm hopeful that I can learn from Jordan Taylor and AJ Allmendinger at Portland and Sonoma. I was so tired after COTA. It was a tough battle gaining as many positions as we did on the day, but I still think there's a lot left in the tank for me on road courses." - Chandler Smith on Portland International Raceway