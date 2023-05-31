Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will be making his first start at Portland International Raceway in the Pacific Automation 147.
- In his only other road course start in the NXS, Smith finished 12th in the Pit Boss 250 Presented by USA Today at Circuit of the Americas.
- Smith currently sits sixth in the points standings with one win, four top fives and five top-10 finishes.
"We've been in a bit of a funk lately, and while I'd rather be going to another oval instead of a few road courses, I'm hopeful that I can learn from Jordan Taylor and AJ Allmendinger at Portland and Sonoma. I was so tired after COTA. It was a tough battle gaining as many positions as we did on the day, but I still think there's a lot left in the tank for me on road courses."
- Chandler Smith on Portland International Raceway