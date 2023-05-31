Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe St. Louis Advance

Talk through what the season has been like for the No. 14 team to this point. “For our team this year, it’s been really just a unique season where we are either hot or completely cold. We’re either top-five, or we’re struggling to run 25th. So there have been a lot of character-building days where we’ve just had to not give up. It’s really easy, when you’re struggling like that, to start pointing fingers and lose confidence and, for us, we’ve just had to stay really rooted within ourselves to know that we’re capable of doing better. We know that when we put everything together, we’re battling for wins, but we haven’t been able to do it on a consistent basis. So, it’s been a challenging year from the team side of things for us. But I still think we all believe in each other and have each other’s backs. It’s just a matter of trying to be a little more consistent. Once we figure that out, we definitely have the speed and we’ll be able to put all the pieces together.” You’re headed to a track where you had a lot of speed last year, but a blown tire took away a chance at a strong finish. Can you get that finish you know you’re capable of this weekend? “I think this is a weekend where we can put the pieces together to find that consistency through a race and get a good result. The shorter tracks are places where we can go in, lead a lot of laps and get a lot of stage points, and hopefully win the race. We’re kind of right on that cutline for the playoffs, so winning a race would make life way easier, and this weekend is a great opportunity for us to do that. Last year, we were able to sit on the pole and lead laps before the blown tire, so we know that we have a car and setup that’s capable, it’s just a matter of applying the differences to what this year brings.” TSC PR