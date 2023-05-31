No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT WWTR: Denny Hamlin started sixth and finished 34th in last year’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. After finishing fourth in stage one, Hamlin had trouble early in the second stage that relegated him to a disappointing finish. In two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, Hamlin finished 11th and third and claimed the pole award in 2006.

Denny Hamlin started sixth and finished 34th in last year’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. After finishing fourth in stage one, Hamlin had trouble early in the second stage that relegated him to a disappointing finish. In two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, Hamlin finished 11th and third and claimed the pole award in 2006. CHARLOTTE RECAP: Hamlin finished 35th in Monday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After starting fourth, he rocketed to the lead on lap 14 before ultimately finishing sixth in stage one. Hamlin continued to battle inside the top 10 before a crash on lap 185 ended his race prematurely.

Hamlin finished 35th in Monday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After starting fourth, he rocketed to the lead on lap 14 before ultimately finishing sixth in stage one. Hamlin continued to battle inside the top 10 before a crash on lap 185 ended his race prematurely. SPORT CLIPS: Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada.

Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada. JGR AT WWTR: Joe Gibbs Racing earned three top-10s finishes in last season’s inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway, including a runner-up result. The team combined to lead 108 of the race’s 245 laps.

Joe Gibbs Racing earned three top-10s finishes in last season’s inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway, including a runner-up result. The team combined to lead 108 of the race’s 245 laps. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway begins Sunday, June 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going back to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend…

“They did a really good job getting the track ready and having a great place for us to race last year, so I’m definitely looking forward to going back. It’s a great track and has different grooves to where you can work different lanes if you are trying to make a pass, especially in turns 1 and 2, so that makes it fun for the drivers just having the ability to move around.”

JGR PR