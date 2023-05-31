World Wide Technology Raceway / Portland International Raceway Advance

|
NASCAR’s top three series will be in action, but they’ll be in different parts of the country. The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be at World Wide Technology Raceway while the NASCAR Xfinity Series runs for the second straight year at Portland International Raceway.
LOGANO GOING FOR GATEWAY REPEAT
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will be going for his second straight victory at World Wide Technology Raceway after winning last year’s debut event in overtime. Logano and Kyle Busch took turns crossing over each other for the lead on the final lap before the Team Penske driver made the decisive pass in turn four to claim his second win of the season. The victory continued to expand Logano’s reputation for winning inaugural events, which includes the Bristol Dirt Race in 2021 and last year’s non-points Clash at the Coliseum.
ON DECK: PORTLAND
The NASCAR XFINITY drivers will be returning to Portland International Raceway for the second straight year after hosting the series for the first time in 2022. Before that, the circuit hosted the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series twice more than 20 years ago. Former Ford driver Greg Biffle won the inaugural event in 1999 with owner Jack Roush while Andy Houston claimed the 2000 race.
TRUCK SERIES OPENS DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND AT WWTR
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kick off the weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway with a Saturday afternoon race. Greg Biffle captured Ford’s first win at the facility in 1999 while Terry Cook followed that up three years later. The series has run at WWTR every year since 1998, except for a three-year period from 2011-2013.
CURRENT FORD DRIVER TRUCK SERIES RESULTS AT WWTR
Hailie Deegan registered a career-best seventh-place finish at WWTR in 2021, which is the best finish for a female at a track other than Daytona International Speedway in series history, while defending series champion Zane Smith has four career series starts and three top-10 finishes. As for Deegan’s ThorSport teammates, veteran Matt Crafton will be making his 20th start at the facility, posting 10 top-10 efforts along the way. Ben Rhodes has one pole and a runner-up finish in seven career starts. And Ty Majeski has one top-10 effort in three previous races.
Ford Performance PR