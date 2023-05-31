Gray Gaulding Returns to Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing and Panini America

Rick Ware Racing, in partnership with Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding, announced today the return of primary sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR. Gray will be debuting the No. 15 Panini America NFT Ford Mustang at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend

Gaulding, 25, returns to the NASCAR Cup Series for his 60th NCS start and his 11th with Rick Ware Racing. Since 2014, Gaulding has 158 overall NASCAR starts throughout its top-three series.

“Ever since we started working with Gray and his family he has been more than just a brand ambassador for us, he’s been more like a member of the family,” said Jason Howarth, Panini America, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Acquisitions. “Gray has been a huge part of our growth in the NASCAR trading card space, and we’re excited to team up with him and Rick Ware Racing one more time.”

“Personally, today is an exciting career day for me with this opportunity to return to the NASCAR Cup Series along with our sponsor Panini America, and with a team that wants to excel like Rick Ware Racing,” said Gray Gaulding. “Jason and Rick have both believed in my ability as a brand ambassador and driver, I do not plan to disappoint them. Since we ranthe first Panini NCS car in 2020, I know the timing is right to reunite and I am really looking forward to this race.”

For RWR, this is not only a reunion with Gaulding as the driver, but with Panini America as the primary partner.

“It will be good to have Gray race with us again,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “He has driven for us previously and we’ve been making overall improvements to the team since then. It’s also great to have Panini America as his primary partner again, too. Like us, they have been growing their company in some major areas and we’re planning to have a great race with them.”

