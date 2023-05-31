Goodyear Fast Facts -- Gateway / Portland

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 15 – 240 laps / 300 miles

World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) – Madison, Ill.

Fast Facts for June 3-4, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race

(9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5124; Right-side -- D-5126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Storyline – Cup teams have a lot of experience on Gateway tire set-up: As the NASCAR Cup Series traverses the country visiting different race tracks, consistency in the Goodyear tire set-ups helps teams tune their car set-ups in varying conditions. The tire combination teams will run at World Wide Technology Raceway is a popular one, having been run in six races at four tracks in 2022, including at the suburban St. Louis facility. Cup teams have also already run this set-up three times in 2023 – at Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“The tire set-up we’ll run at Gateway this weekend is one of the more tried-and-true in our tire lineup,” said Greg Stucker. “Since going to the 18-inch bead diameter tire at the beginning of last season, we’ve run this set-up at this group of tracks, including Gateway. The ability for teams to have that consistency in the tire is important to them being able to build a notebook and hone in on their car set-ups. Not only are they able to arrive at the track closer to where they want to be so they can take advantage of their practice time, they also know how the tire will react to other tuning tools.”

Notes – Cup teams to run Phoenix/Richmond/North Wilkesboro tire set-up at Gateway: Being on an 18-inch bead diameter tire, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Craftsman Truck Series at Gateway this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Cup teams ran at Gateway last season, as well as at Loudon, Phoenix and Richmond . . . these teams have already run this same tire set-up at Phoenix, Richmond and North Wilkesboro in 2023 . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series -- Race No. 12 -- 160 laps / 200 miles

World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) – Madison, Ill.

Fast Facts for June 2-3, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 31 psi; Right Rear -- 28 psi

Notes – Trucks on popular tire set-up at Gateway: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Gateway this weekend . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Truck teams ran at Gateway last season . . . this is also the same tire set-up these teams ran at North Wilkesboro two weeks ago, and are scheduled to run at Richmond, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Milwaukee and Phoenix later this season . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Truck teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Gateway . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 13 – 75 laps / 147.5 miles

Portland International Raceway (1.967-mile road course) – Portland, Ore.

Fast Facts for June 2-3, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: 5 sets for the event

Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Notes – Xfinity teams on standard road course tire at Portland: NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run the same tire on all four corners of the car at Portland . . . this is the same tire Xfinity teams ran on all their road courses in 2022, as well as at their first road course race of this season at COTA . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Portland.

Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radials to Portland for use by Xfinity Series teams, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . teams will have 5 sets of wets available for the event, with a maximum of 4 sets for the race . . . Xfinity last ran in wet conditions at Portland in 2022 . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

