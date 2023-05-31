HaasTooling.com Racing: Ryan Preece St. Louis Advance

● This weekend marks the second NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway International Raceway in Madison, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter marks Ryan Preece’s first career start at the 1.25-mile, egg-shaped oval.

● Last weekend, as part of #NASCARSalutes and the annual 600 Miles of Remembrance initiative during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the team honored Sergeant Bradley J. Harper of the United States Marine Corps Reserve on the windshield of the red, white, and blue No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Practice and qualifying were canceled due to weather and the lineup was set per the NASCAR rule book putting Preece 22nd on the starting grid. Mother Nature didn’t let up on Sunday and the race was postponed until Monday. Preece finished 27th in Stage 1 and the team went to work making adjustments to help with rear grip. Preece rallied for an 18th-place finish in Stage 2, then dropped a pair of positions and finished 20th in Stage 3. In the final stage, Preece continued to fight despite multiple, untimely cautions and ended took the checkered flag in 13th place.

● Through the first third of the Cup Series season, Preece has shown improvement and consistency at a variety of racetracks, bringing a heightened sense of motivation and anticipation for the No. 41 team. He had a career weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April, earning his first Cup Series pole and leading a career-high 135 laps. Since then, although the results haven’t shown it, Preece has started coming into his own.

● In 14 points-paying events so far this season, Preece has four top-15 finishes, two of them coming in the last two points-paying races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Charlotte.

● Preece heads to Gateway International Raceway 28th in the driver standings with 225 points.

● Preece kicked off the 2023 season with a strong showing in the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, leading a race-high 43 laps but ultimately finishing seventh after a fuel pump issue. He has a best points-paying finish of 12th this season, which came at Phoenix Raceway in March.

● Back again in 2023 on the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang is HaasTooling.com. HaasTooling.com is the cutting tool division of Haas Automation led by SHR co-owner Gene Haas. HaasTooling.com was launched as a way for CNC machinists to purchase high-quality cutting tools at great prices. Haas cutting tools are sold exclusively online at HaasTooling.com and shipped directly to end users. HaasTooling.com products became available nationally in July 2020. Haas Automation, founded in 1983, is America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools. The company manufactures a complete line of vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, rotaries and indexers, and automation solutions.

● RaceChoice.com, a proud partner of Preece, has launched a special racing experience giveaway for fans. The winner will receive airfare and a two-night stay during Coke Zero 400 weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. RaceChoice.com will also give the winners two pit passes for the race, set for Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by a meet-and-greet with Preece, driver of the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang. Visit https://racechoice.com/ 2023-daytona-giveaway/ for more information.