RFK Advance | Gateway

Pace Laps:

Jack Roush has five wins at Gateway (4 Xfinity, 1 Truck), while Brad Keselowski is in line for a milestone start this weekend, and Chris Buescher makes his first-ever appearance at the 1.25-mile oval.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to WWTR for just the second time after the inaugural Cup Series event there a year ago.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: King’s Hawaiian

Crew chief Matt McCall, in his second year with RFK and Keselowski in 2023, will be atop the box for his 300 th NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend. McCall has been full-time in the NCS since 2015 and has worked with Jamie McMurray, Kurt Busch and now Keselowski in that span.

The No. 6 car will feature branding from Casey’s General Store this weekend as King’s Hawaiian and Casey’s promote the new BBQ Brisket Sandwich. Casey’s serves communities across 16 states in more than 2,400 store locations.

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski at Gateway

Starts: 1

Wins: --

Top-10s: --

Poles: --

Keselowski also made three Truck starts at WWTR with a P2 finish in his last start in 2010.

Keselowski made five Xfinity Series starts at Gateway from 2007-10 as he earned the last NXS win there in 2010. Overall he finished top-10 in three Xfinity races with three races in the No. 88, and the final two in the No. 22.

The 2012 Cup Champion also makes his 500 th start in the Cup Series on Sunday. He will join a list of 45 other drivers to have eclipsed the 500-start mark, and becomes the sixth active driver to reach the feat joining Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Keselowski makes his second Cup start at Gateway after finishing 20 th there a year ago in the Cup Series’ debut at the track.

Buescher at Gateway

Starts: --

Wins: --

Top-10s: --

Poles: --

Zane Smith filled in the No. 17 and made his Cup debut, finishing 17 th in the race.

He missed last season’s inaugural Cup race at Gateway after being sidelined for COVID-19.

Buescher is in line for his first-ever start at WWTR this weekend in any series.

RFK Historically at Gateway

Overall Wins: 5 (Greg Biffle, 1999, 2002; Carl Edwards, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Biffle One of the First to Win at Gateway: Greg Biffle established himself as a winner early in the days of NASCAR visiting Gateway, winning his second-ever truck race there in 1999. He led 30 laps in the No. 50 machine after starting fifth for one of his 17 truck wins all-time, and one of nine on that season.

Edwards 3x Winner in Illinois: Carl Edwards went to victory lane on three occasions at Gateway, all two years apart beginning in 2006. He led 26 laps in the 2006 race, then went on to lead 79 laps in 2008. He went on to win again in 2010 after starting eighth, capping off his trifecta at the 1.25-mile track.