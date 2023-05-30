Ryan Blaney Takes Home First Coca-Cola 600 Victory

|
Monday’s 600-mile race was initially scheduled to begin on Sunday evening but postponed due to rain. Rainfall stayed away until the middle of Stage 2 when the race was stopped. When the race resumed, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s Chris Buescher raced to win Stage 2 for a Ford Performance sweep of the top-4 including Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick in P2, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s Brad Keselowski in P3, and Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P4. NASCAR’s longest race of 2023 featured 31 lead changes with 13 different leaders and 16 cautions, which was the third-most ever in the 600-mile event. Blaney, who started in eighth, led a race-high 163 laps, and won Stage 3. Although several cautions came out late in the race, Blaney was able to hold off William Byron by .663 seconds to win the race.