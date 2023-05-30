Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Team World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford team head to the World Wide Technology Raceway looking to better last year’s 18th-place result. The team led 34 laps last season and nearly won a stage. The team was shuffled back late in the race and now want to get back to the track and complete their success. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON “How this race went for Michael, this is how we feel right now. We have good speed, good races, but need to get to the finish with a better result. We need to run an entire race in the top-10. We don’t want to keep shuffling through the field.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL “This is track where we know a good finish is possible. We were fast last year, but we just need to close it out. The cars are fast and our Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang will hopefully be good on Sunday. “It’s just the smallest things in these races that really determine so much. Just having a clean race should put us in a good spot at the end. “Every year, each race we race for Wyatt and the Be Your Own Hero Foundation. And, for us, it’s important to bring awareness and ask fans to donate if they can. It’s such a wonderful cause.”