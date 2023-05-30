Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Charlotte Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 Per the rulebook, AJ Allmendinger started 27th for the Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.

Allmendinger moved up to 21 st before the competition caution came out on lap 35. He was happy with the way his No. 16 Action Industries Camaro fired off, and the team made an air pressure adjustment under caution to help his stability in the corner. This adjustment upset the balance in the rear of the car and freed Allmendinger up too much. The team received a penalty for equipment interference on the pit stop under caution. Allmendinger would restart lap 79 at the tail end of the longest line in 34 th place and go on to finish the opening stage in 28 th .

Allmendinger restarted stage two 22 nd and worked through the stage to get comfortable with the rear as he continued to free up as the run went on. Near the end of the stage after the red flag, Allmendinger felt more comfortable with the entry and told the team he builds tight in the corners. After multiple cautions at the front of the field, Allmendinger restarted 15 th with nine to go. The No. 16 Camaro tightened up in the closing laps and finished stage two 20 th .

The No. 16 Camaro fired off with good balance but quickly lost rear grip and Allmendinger fought to keep his track position. The caution on lap 231 gave the team an opportunity to make adjustments. When the caution came out again on lap 274, Allmendinger said he had the best throttle that run and felt the team was headed in the right direction, but he needed a little more rear security. Allmendinger went on to finish 19 th in stage three.

Allmendinger continued to make gains in stage four despite the No. 16 building tight as the runs went on. Under caution on lap 359, the No. 16 pit crew gained Allmendinger six spots to put him in 12 th for the restart. Making his way up to ninth on the first lap back green, Allmendinger continued to hold his own in the top 12 before contact with the No. 47 from 10 th place, sending Allmendinger into the wall and spinning. He came down pit road for four tires and minor repairs before restarting 26 th with 32 laps remaining. Allmendinger fought back to finish 14 th , claiming his third top-15 finish of the season. “Our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy showed improvements from the last couple weeks, but we still need a little bit more. Our pit crew was on it today and gained us spots on pit road when we needed it. I thought we could make something happen there, but after spinning with 30 or so laps to go, I’m happy we were able to fight back to get a top-15 finish at the end of the day.” - AJ Allmendinger