Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Charlotte Motor Speedway

|
|
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
“Our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy showed improvements from the last couple weeks, but we still need a little bit more. Our pit crew was on it today and gained us spots on pit road when we needed it. I thought we could make something happen there, but after spinning with 30 or so laps to go, I’m happy we were able to fight back to get a top-15 finish at the end of the day.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
"We fired off tight today, but the No. 31 team made some great adjustments and had good pit stops. We made it as high as eighth and thought we would get a top 10 there but just got shuffled at the end. A top 15 is not a bad day, but our car was by far the best car we’ve had all year. We made some major gains today as a team."
- Justin Haley
|
Alsco Uniforms 300
|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet
"I’m frustrated with where we ended up after the day started out positively. We had a good racecar, but unfortunately, the caution fell in a weird spot and we weren’t getting the best fuel mileage. We definitely had a top-10 car, and I felt like a top five was a realistic result. That’s just how it goes sometimes."
- Chandler Smith
|
|
|
|
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
“It was a tough home outing for us. That was one of the better Kaulig Racing Cirkul Chevrolets we have had all year, which is encouraging. We still have a lot of work to do but I'm proud of the effort from this team. We win together and lose together, and that is big time auto racing. I appreciate the effort and look forward to doing some road course racing the next two weeks.”
- Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing PR