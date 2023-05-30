Transcripts: William Byron - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte

Q. It was a wild night for William Byron. A fast race car all night long. A very fast pit crew on pit road. What more did you need at the end there to battle Ryan?

WILLIAM BYRON: We just needed a little bit. Really happy for Ryan. He really deserves it. He's a good dude. Cool to see him get a win.

We just needed a little bit. I felt like there were enough restarts for him to get back to the front. He had that one pit road where he lost a few spots, and it was kind of between us and the 5. I knew the 12 and 45 were a little bit stronger than we were.

Thanks to this Liberty University Chevrolet team. The car was great tonight. Just not quite good enough. Really proud of the effort. Pit crew was phenomenal on pit road. Those guys are just high energy, and that pit stall helps.

Just a credit to the few weeks before Darlington. Just proud of where our team is at. Just needed a little bit more.

NASCAR PR