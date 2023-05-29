Toyota Racing - NCS Charlotte Incident Quotes - Denny Hamlin

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

What happened there between you and Chase Elliott?

“I got right-rear hooked in the middle of the straightaway.”

Do you think there was some sort of retaliation?

“It’s a tantrum and he shouldn’t be racing next week. Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable. I don’t care. It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson. Exact same. He shouldn’t be racing. It’s a tantrum.”

What happened there, Denny?

“He right rear hooked me down the straightaway. The same thing that happened with Bubba (Wallace) and Kyle (Larson) last year.”

What should happen to Chase Elliott?

“He shouldn’t be racing. He shouldn’t be racing.”

TRD PR