Coca-Cola 600 postponed because of rain; moves to Monday at 3 p.m. on FOX

For the second straight day, rain played havoc with on-track NASCAR action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A day-long drizzle forced postponement of Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race until Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to be run as a doubleheader with the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The Xfinity race was postponed from Saturday due to weather and will start at 11 a.m. ET, to be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Gates at the speedway will open at 9 a.m. ET. Xfinity-only ticket holders must leave between races due to the sellout of the grandstand seats for the Coca-Cola 600.

With the starting order for the Coca-Cola 600 canceled because of rain and set by metrics according to the rule book, William Byron will take the green flag from the pole position, with Kevin Harvick beside him on the outside of the front row.

Justin Allgaier won the pole for the Alsco Uniforms 300 during time trials on Friday.