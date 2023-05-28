RFK Racing and BlueForge Alliance Join Forces to Help Rebuild American Manufacturing, While Promoting Careers in the Submarine Industrial Base

RFK Racing has announced a partnership with BlueForge Alliance (BFA), the non-profit integrator for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program, aimed at promoting SIB careers and reinvigorating America’s manufacturing workforce through its BuildSubmarines.com initiative. This new partnership will showcase the wide array of desirable careers across the nation to NASCAR’s large, passionate fan base.

Through the multi-year agreement, BuildSubmarines.com will be featured as a primary partner for 10 races across RFK’s two NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) teams in 2023 and in 18 races per season beginning in 2024. This includes activations at multiple NASCAR events as well as hosting various engagements focused on promoting careers in skilled trades and advanced manufacturing.

“I’m proud to support a cause of such vital significance to our country with this new partnership,” said Brad Keselowski, Co-Owner and Driver, RFK Racing. “The synergies between a NASCAR team and our military’s needs to stay on track fast are countless. We hope to inspire the workforce of the next generation across the country when they see RFK race and hear our message.”

BFA and RFK Racing efforts will support the mission to recruit, hire, train, develop, and retain the vital SIB workforce that will build the Navy’s next generation of submarines.

This requires the hiring of tens of thousands of individuals who want to serve their country in a different capacity over the next decade, offering stable careers in the evolving manufacturing industry. BuildSubmarines.com is the hub for people interested in joining this generational effort which will sustain individuals and families, improve communities, and better equip those who serve in America’s Navy.

“We are excited and grateful to be teaming with RFK Racing to drive awareness of the thousands of steady, well-paying manufacturing jobs available across the nation. Innovation, working with purpose, and service to others are hallmarks of both of our organizations. Together, we aim to inspire NASCAR fans and all Americans to pursue career opportunities that will support our national defense,” said Kiley Wren, chief executive and co-founder, BlueForge Alliance.

BuildSubmarines.com will make its debut on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16. It will debut on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford on Labor Day Weekend at Darlington, where the program will highlight the manufacturing workforce. Additional races include Richmond Raceway with Keselowski and the Bristol Night Race, where Buescher will look to defend his dramatic 2022 victory. BuildSubmarines.com will also be featured on RFK Racing Fords at Watkins Glen, Kansas, Texas, Talladega, Las Vegas and Homestead.

BFA is excited to engage with NASCAR fans across the U.S. According to data compiled from YouGov and MRI-Simmons, compared to the average American adult, NASCAR fans are 71 percent more likely to have an engineering degree; 40 percent more likely to have interest in skilled trades; and 30 percent more likely to work in the fields of engineering, computer-related design and architecture. NASCAR fans are also in search of greater job opportunities, as they are 52 percent more likely to join a career field to learn a new skill compared to the average American adult, and 36 percent more likely to join a career field to create something.



2023 BuildSubmarines.com Race Schedule

July 16: Loudon (6)

July 30: Richmond II (6)

Aug. 20: Watkins Glen (6)

Sept. 3: Darlington II (17)

Sept. 10: Kansas II (6)

Sept. 16: Bristol II (17)

Sept. 24: Texas II (6)

Oct. 1: Talladega II (17)

Oct. 15: Las Vegas II (6)

Oct. 22: Homestead (6)

