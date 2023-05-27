NCS: Rain forces NASCAR to cancel Cup practice and qualifying

Mother Nature had other plans on Saturday forcing NASCAR to cancel practice and qualifying.

The wet track and more rain forecasted to arrive throughout the night gave NASCAR the decision to cancel Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying session. Saturday marked the first time in 64 years that Coca-Cola 600 qualifying has been rained out.

Practice was scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and qualifying was set to follow. The cancellation was made at 3:45 p.m. Eastern.

The field for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 was set per the NASCAR rulebook, giving William Byron the pole position and Kevin Harvick will start alongside in second.

Weather also forced NASCAR to cancel the Xfinity Series race. The Alsco 300 will now be ran on Monday at noon.

For Sunday, the forecast could be an issue as well as more rain is projected to find the speedway throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Eastern weather permitting on FOX.