2023 Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. To Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitch at Busch Stadium

On Tuesday night, May 30, 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will have the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals play ball at Busch Stadium. This has been made possible thanks to the Cardinals and World Wide Technology Raceway’s (WWTR) collaboration for a special themed evening at the ballpark.

“We are excited to have 2023 Daytona 500 Champion, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., throw out a ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday’s Cardinals game as part of our World Wide Technology Raceway Night at Busch Stadium,” said Dan Farrell, Cardinals Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We extend our best wishes to Ricky as he gears up for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the St. Louis Cardinals for World Wide Technology Raceway theme night,” said Chris Blair, WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We’ve had a tremendous response from our fans and industry insiders who love the cool factor that comes with the cross promotion of two sports. St. Louis is the world’s greatest sports town, and we love working together to bring something special to the greatest fans on the planet. And we are especially proud to have the winner of the 2023 Daytona 500 – JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – throw out the ceremonial first pitch on our special game night.”

One thing is for certain, Stenhouse Jr. was not going to allow this momentous occasion to pass him by when he learned about it.

“It’s going to be cool to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cardinals game,” said Stenhouse Jr. “Growing up, we would make memorable summer trips to St. Louis. We would visit the Gateway Arch and go to the baseball games. So, this is special to me to have this opportunity.

“I’ve only had the chance to throw out a first pitch once before at a Major League Baseball stadium and that was at Fenway Park,” continued Stenhouse Jr. “I haven’t thrown a baseball in a while, and I need to practice. It’s an honor to have this experience at the Cardinals game.”

After leaving the pitcher’s mound, Stenhouse Jr. prepares for sprint car racing at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City. Then he sets his sights on the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Stenhouse Jr. and the JTG Daugherty Racing team enter the1.25-mile oval with a commendable record this season that includes a win, two top-five, four top-10, and nine top-15 finishes in 13 starts.

“We’ve made our short track program a lot better so I’m looking forward to seeing how things play out for us on Sunday,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We know it’s tough to pass during the race, and we will need to qualify good. I’m also racing some dirt races around the area. So, it will be a good weekend overall.”

Live coverage of the 240-lap event on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway begins at 3:30 PM ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

JTG Racing PR