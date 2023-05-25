Joe Gibbs Racing Bolsters Leadership Team

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today the hire of Michael Guttilla as Chief Operating Officer and the promotion of Toni Rogers to Chief People Officer from her previous role of Vice President of Human Resources.

Guttilla brings more than 35 years of experience as an engineering executive in the automotive industry. The past 24 years were spent in several executive roles with Multimatic, where he led a global team responsible for the advanced research, design, analysis, testing, and validation of the company’s entire product portfolio.

Reporting to JGR President Dave Alpern, Guttilla will oversee several aspects of JGR’s operations with an official start date of June 19, 2023.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael into our Joe Gibbs Racing family,” said Dave Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing. “This was an exhaustive process that started toward the end of last season. We announced the hiring of our new Chief Commercial Officer, Eric Schaffer, just before the start of our season and Michael will be another key pillar in helping lead us into the future. To get a leader of Michael’s caliber will be a tremendous boost to our race team and the development of our people.”

Guttilla most recently served Multimatic as Vice President of Engineering and R&D. He previously spent seven years as Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing where he was responsible for technical sales, customer engineering interface, marketing and strategic business planning for the company’s product portfolio. He started with the company in 1999 focused on initiating and growing Multimatic’s Suspension Systems business.

“Like everyone involved in the automotive and motorsports industry, I’ve always admired Joe Gibbs Racing’s unparalleled success, humility and integrity,” said Guttilla. “JGR’s culture of putting people first, developing the best talent in the industry, and acting as one team in unison with their sponsors, partners, and community is even more impressive than all the resulting victories and championships, and why it is such an honor to now be a part of the Joe Gibbs Racing family. I am thankful to Coach (Gibbs), the Gibbs family, Dave (Alpern), and the leadership team for entrusting me with this opportunity to contribute to their winning heritage on and off the racetrack.”

Joining Guttilla and Schaffer on Alpern’s leadership team is longtime JGR CFO Tim Carmichael, and Toni Rogers, who has been promoted to Chief People Officer and will oversee the team’s newly re-envisioned human resources department.

“The Gibbs family has always said you win with people,” added Alpern. “Toni has been a tremendous asset to our race team for more than a decade now and she will play a key role in prioritizing our people and our culture.”

Rogers joined JGR’s NASCAR operations in 2013 after two years with the organization’s motocross team.

“The Gibbs family has always put a tremendous emphasis on taking care of our employees,” said Rogers. “I’m honored by the trust that Dave (Alpern) and the family have placed in me with this role.”

JGR PR