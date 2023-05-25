Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Liberty University Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Charlotte Motor Speedway media center on Saturday, May 27, at 6 p.m. ET.
24 POWER: At the midway point of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, William Byron and the No. 24 team are asserting their position as frontrunners. In 13 races, Byron has secured two pole awards, six top-five finishes – surpassing his total from the entire 2022 season – seven top-10s and 596 laps led, compared to the 746 laps he led in all of 2022. He ranks first in the following statistical categories: Wins (three), laps led (596), laps run in the top five (1,787), stage wins (six) and top-five finishes (six). The Charlotte, North Carolina, native also holds the second-best average running position this season (8.20) – one of only two drivers to have a top-10 average running position. In the last five races, he has accumulated the most points (194) and is on a run of four consecutive top-10 finishes – the longest active streak in the field.
THAT NO. 1 FEELING: Byron has gotten off to an impressive start this season, collecting his third win, which is the most in a single Cup Series season for the 25-year-old driver. In fact, he now has five wins in the Next Gen car – tied for the most with three other drivers including Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Byron has collected six wins since the start of 2021, which has him tied for the third-most behind Larson (15) and Elliott (7).
1.5-MILE MOMENTUM: Byron is no stranger to success on traditional 1.5-mile tracks during his Cup Series career. Since the start of the 2021 season, he has two wins, one runner-up finish, six top-fives and 12 top-10s on that track type. This season on 1.5-mile tracks, he has recorded one win and two top-five finishes (a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and third at Kansas Speedway). Since the start of 2022, he has collected 328 points on this style of track which ranks third.
HOME SWEET HOME: Cutting his teeth in the racing world in Charlotte, North Carolina, Byron is one of only a handful of drivers who was born and raised in the “home of NASCAR.” After visiting U.S. Legend Cars International headquarters in Harrisburg, North Carolina, with his father in 2012, Byron found himself behind the wheel for the first time the next year competing in the Young Lions Division. Winning 33 of the 69 legend car events he ran across the United States in 2013, Byron went on to lock up the U.S. Legend Car Young Lions National championship and the Thursday Thunder Young Lions championship at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Progressing to the Legend Car Pro Division the next season, Byron also signed with JR Motorsports developmental program. From that point on, he hasn’t slowed down any as he climbed the racing ranks before ultimately making it to the top level of NASCAR as a Cup Series rookie in 2018.
CUE CHARLOTTE: In his Cup Series career, Byron has six starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval, five of which have come in the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend. In just his second start at the Charlotte oval in 2019, he became the youngest pole sitter for the 600 at the age of 21 years, 5 months, and 24 days. Among his six starts, Byron has two pole awards, one top-five finish and two top-10s with 62 laps led at his hometown track, including a track-best finish of fourth in the 2021 600-mile event. He is currently on a three-race run of laps led at the oval – tied for the second-longest streak. Other than his six Cup Series starts at Charlotte, the 25-year-old driver has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts as well as one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at this layout.
RUDY RUNS CLT: Sunday will mark crew chief Rudy Fugle’s third time on top of the pit box for the Coca-Cola 600. In his two starts at the Charlotte oval, he has two top-five starting positions with one top-five finish. Apart from his two Cup Series starts, Fugle has 10 other national starts at the Charlotte oval on his résumé, with eight of those coming in the Truck Series. The Livonia, New York, native has collected two wins (2013 and 2019), one pole award, four top-five finishes and six top-10s. His Truck Series drivers completed all of the laps (1,077) in those eight Charlotte starts, with 310 circuits led. One of those eight starts came with Byron in 2016, when the duo started at the front and led 25 laps en route to a 10th-place finish.
PIT ROAD PROWESS: The No. 24 pit crew has been strong on pit road with an average four-tire pit stop time of 11.128 seconds – the second-fastest average in the field. The No. 24 pit crew consists of Spencer Bishop (jackman), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer), Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer), Ryan Patton (tire carrier) and Landon Walker (fueler). They also had the fastest four-tire pit stop in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway at 11.278 seconds.
LIBERTY U PATRIOTIC SCHEME: Liberty University will adorn Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend for the crown-jewel event. As part of the annual “NASCAR Salutes” program, the Liberty University Chevy will sport a special patriotic paint scheme as a part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance to honor those who have served and continue to serve to defend our country. The scheme includes blue and gray digital camouflage down the sides of the vehicle to keep in character with the United States Navy. To see Byron’s scheme for this weekend’s race, click here.
HONORING THE SACRIFICE: As a part of the No. 24 Liberty University patriotic paint scheme for this weekend’s race, Byron’s Chevrolet will feature a tribute to United States Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO) Scott Dayton. Serving in the U.S. Navy since 1993, SCPO Dayton received 19 awards including the Bronze Star. He served with the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and was a part of the fight against ISIS in Syria. SCPO Dayton is survived by his wife Kristin who like Byron (a junior at Liberty) is a Liberty University student as well, pursuing her MSN online through Liberty’s school of nursing.
HOME TRACK FEEL: In addition to Charlotte being the home track of Byron, a few other members of the No. 24 team also claim this as their home venue including mechanic Jacob Bowman (from Pilot Mountain) and jackman Bishop (from Pinehurst).