Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his season so far: "I feel like this (NASCAR Cup Series) season has felt so similar to 2021. We’ve had a car capable of winning every weekend. Honestly, even a little better than we were in 2021 to this point. I feel like those races were a little more drama-free for us in 2021. We would get those good finishes or finish around where we deserved. So far in 2023, we’ve probably not led as many laps, but I feel like we’ve challenged for more wins to this point than we did then. We’ve had a lot of things not work out. We’ve won twice and won the All-Star Race, so things are great. But if things had gone right like it seemed everything did in 2021, we’d probably have like six or seven wins right now. I’ve been super happy with the team and the race cars that we bring to the track. I’m confident that we can keep it up throughout the summer and into the postseason. We proved that we could do it in 2021 and we were really strong in last year’s playoffs.”



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the No. 5 team’s outlook heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway: "Momentum is a real thing. We like to think we have some momentum going our way. Obviously, the finishes haven’t always been there the last handful of weeks, but we’ve certainly been upfront and contending. It’s kind of been one of those things where we had to put the blinders on to do our best, maximize our gains and not make mistakes. We try to stay true to our process, the systems and habits that we have in place to execute our week and weekend. There’s a lot to be said for maintaining that consistency and that’s really the energy of our team right now and vision for our team moving forward. Charlotte (Motor Speedway) is a place that we love dearly. Right here close to home. There is no doubt of how tough the 600-mile race is going to be this weekend. We want to be sure we put our best foot forward."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on looking ahead to the longest race of the season: "It is a long race, but it doesn’t necessarily feel much different to me. Don't get me wrong, it is a long race. It can certainly drag on. I just feel like when you are in the heat of the moment, racing and focused and set on a goal, it doesn’t really seem a lot different. Winning the Coca-Cola 600 is certainly a box I'd like to check and we've come close once or twice. I think we have as good a shot as anyone this weekend."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for the longest race of the year: "All of the components in the car are pretty standard, so you just want to make sure you have it all in good condition and dot all your i's and cross your t's. There's not much we can do to the car itself. I think the biggest thing is just the opportunity you have over the course of the event. There’s more pit stops, there’s more restarts, there’s more strategy calls and there’s more laps. There's more everything. Preparing for that and being able to keep yourself in good position. Not making mistakes or get yourself behind or get yourself in trouble. Mentally you need to be ready for how long that race really is and how much focus it takes, I think it’s pretty crucial, not only from the team side, but for Chase (Elliott) and for the pit crew."



Gustafson, on the team’s second mile-and-a-half start with Elliott behind the wheel this season: "Kansas (Speedway) was an important race for us because it just took us a while to kind of get back in the flow (after Chase’s return). Kansas was one of the first races I feel like that we got to where we needed to be and focused on the right things. We executed the race for the most part, we were competitive and towards the front. I feel like from there on, you need to continue to perform at higher levels. So, I think we need to be better yet. Charlotte (Motor Speedway) is a good place to be able to do that and build off of our Kansas performance.”



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what racing at Charlotte means to him: "This is one of my favorite races of the season. Not only are we racing at home, but it’s my home track. I usually have family here and the race just has so much history behind it. I remember going to Charlotte (Motor Speedway) as a kid to watch races and how memorable the weekend was. Not only that, but it’s literally right by the shop, so I know winning at Charlotte is a big deal to Mr. Hendrick and all of Hendrick Motorsports. Hopefully, we keep up the good runs we’ve been having this year and can add another one on Sunday."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the difficulties of racing at Charlotte: "Charlotte (Motor Speedway) is kind of a track that it’s in the middle on tire fall off. It’s not as abrasive as the last couple of tracks we’ve raced at but it has a lot of character and a lot of bumps. There’s big, huge load bumps in turn one. In turns three and four, there’s some washboard-like bumps. That makes it difficult to get the shock package right and the spring package right. Depending on tire fall off and track position on Sunday, you may see the top lane work in but the middle lane should prevail to be the quickest way around."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to action in the Coca-Cola 600: "This weekend has a lot of different emotions for me. I am getting back behind the wheel, which is something that I am ready to do. I tested at North Wilkesboro (Speedway) on Tuesday, and I feel like I am as ready as I can be to get back in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. To return to a race with such significance is also really special. I have Sergeant Nicholas Tomko riding along with me this Sunday and being a part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance program where we get to honor a fallen soldier is something I appreciate doing. Without the service of our armed forces, I wouldn’t be able to race on Sunday’s, so being able to repay the teams that give me the freedom to do what I do is really special and I hope to have Nick in victory lane with me at the end of the 600 miles."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what the Coca-Cola 600 weekend means to the sport: "The Coca-Cola 600 is a huge weekend for the sport, and I have been fortunate to have won a few of them in my time in NASCAR. The ability to be able to honor a soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice and incorporate the family is pretty special. Regardless of how the weekend goes, you still feel like you have done something that goes beyond the edges of the sport."



Harris, on having Bowman back behind the wheel: "The team overall has done a good job of battling through the adversity we have had throughout the course of the season. Getting Alex (Bowman) back in the car after the start we had this season is a big deal. Our team has done a good job of staying tuned in to carry the momentum we had before he was sidelined. We didn’t get all of the results we wanted over the last four weeks but our cars have had a lot of speed and we have been able to compete. In my mind, we can plug Alex back in and go compete for a win this weekend."