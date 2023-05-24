LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Coca-Cola 600

About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC and save 25% off your first-time purchase or subscription, visit Black Rifle Coffee Company and use the code “BRCCMOTOR” at checkout. Follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or subscribe to the "Coffee or Die" daily newsletter for updates.

Marine Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Menusa: This weekend for NASCAR Salutes and the 600 Miles of Remembrance, Noah Gragson will have a fallen United States Marine honored on the No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet. A native of San Jose, California, GySgt. Menusa was a United States Marine assigned to 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton. Menusa had been stationed in Japan, Cuba, Hawaii and the San Francisco area and had previously served in the Persian Gulf before leaving for the Middle East on Feb. 5, 2003. He had intended to join the Air Force after graduating high school, but changed his mind, joining the Marine Corps instead and later became a Marine recruiter. The Philippines-born Marine immigrated to the United States when he was 10, was posthumously awarded U.S. citizenship. He was killed on March 27, 2003 while ambushed in Iraq serving Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was the first casualty of war in Iraq or Afghanistan with ties to the Bay Area and is survived by wife Stacy and son Joshua GySgt. Menusa was a 14-year military veteran who loved the Marines and served wholeheartedly.

NG Appearance: Gragson will sign autographs for fans at 2:45 pm on Sunday, May 28 at the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB trackside merchandise rig at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Veterans on the 42: The No. 42 team has two veterans on the team. Longtime NASCAR spotter Earl Barban served in the Marine Corps reserves from 1982 to 1988. Mechanic Zach Casada served in the U.S. Army from June 2008 to April 2016.

From the Drivers Seat: "This is a special weekend for everyone. The Coca-Cola 600 is a great race for the fans and it's a 'home' race for the team. We have a special tribute on the car with Gunnery Sgt. Menusa which has special meaning to everyone at Black Rifle Coffee Company. I am thankful to all who have served and to meet the Gold Star families who are guests of our team this weekend. My family will be in town too, so I'm looking forward to the 600. We have had great cars on these type of tracks - it's a long race and we plan to go the distance."