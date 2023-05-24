HaasTooling.com Racing: Ryan Preece Charlotte Advance

What does it mean to you to honor and remember Sgt. Bradley Harper on your No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang this Memorial Day weekend? “I love what NASCAR does for the military and I truly don’t think there’s another sport out there that honors and supports the military and armed forces the way we do. It’s so special to be part of it and the celebration that the track and the sport puts on all weekend is unlike anything else. To be part of it is something I really appreciate and it’s always an honor to have a military member on the windshield of the car riding with me. All of us drivers want to do them and their family proud in the race and I hope that we can do that this weekend. I think anyone who comes to the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend can see just how much this sport supports the military, and it is truly very extraordinary.” The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the season. Do you have to prepare differently for it because of its length? “For me, hydration this week is going to be really important. Because of how long the race is, the hydration preparation has already started. We need to make sure we’re good to go way before that green flag drops so we’re in good shape to make it all the way to the end. Aside from that, everything I do is like any other race weekend and race day. I’ve been working hard in the gym with my guys and trying to be in the best shape I can be, so that will definitely help me, too.” What’s your mindset heading into this weekend’s race? "It’s just trying to figure out where your car needs to be in the beginning in order to have it good at the end. We all talk about that because the track goes through temperature changes throughout the race with how long it is. Charlotte is one of the most temperamental racetracks that we go to, I feel like, from day to night, from track temperature and cooling off. It’s going to be extremely important to keep up with the racetrack and with communication on what you need, how much you need and at what point in the race it makes the most sense to make those adjustments. Mindset will be important, too, because when you’re at the end of Stage 1, you’re already 100 laps into the race but you’ve still got 300 more to go and, by the end of the second stage, you feel like you’ve completed an entire race, already. It’s just keeping your head in it, remaining patient and, as always, staying out of the messes so you can be up front and in position for the win at the end. We’ve seen a lot of Charlotte wins come during the last few laps, so you’ve got to be ready.” What would it mean to you to win a crown jewel event like the Coca-Cola 600? “Any win is very special, and I’m still going after my first Cup Series win, so for it to come on Memorial Day weekend at the Coca-Cola 600, wow, that would just be amazing. To be able to have your name on one of those trophies and in that record book when the whole industry is close to home would be so awesome. But for me, every win is special in every series, I don’t take any of them for granted in my career. But getting a win in the Cup Series is my goal. It’s been my goal for a long time and that’s what I’ve been working so hard on. So, getting to victory lane, especially this weekend, would be the ultimate win.” Fourteen points-paying races into the season, how would you assess the No. 41 team right now? “We’ve grown so much as a team just from Daytona. We’re a tight-knit group and that’s something that’s important to me. The relationships I have with my guys is important because every single person on this team is an intricate part of the process and we all want the same thing – to win. There are always things we can get better at and we will continue to do those things but, as far as our team morale, we all get along great and we all work together great. We’re just putting all the pieces together, now. We’ve had some really terrible luck, but we also have fast racecars and that will transition into what we want as long as we keep fighting for it, and that’s what we’re going to do. There are certainly some races I’ve got circled on my calendar coming up and we’re looking forward to those, too.” TSC PR