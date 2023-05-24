Interstate Batteries Racing: Christopher Bell Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Race Advance

● Outrageously Dependable: Interstate Batteries – one of the most tenured team sponsors in NASCAR history – began its 32nd season as the founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) with an expanded presence that features the brand’s iconic green livery across all four of JGR’s NASCAR Cup Series entries. So far this season, Interstate has adorned the No. 20 of Bell at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, served as co-primary sponsor for Ty Gibbs in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, and on Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota at Circuit of Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas in March. Interstate returned to Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in April and will adorn his car four more times this season – June 25 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, July 2 at the inaugural Chicago Street Race, Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and Oct. 8 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. Bell returned to the Interstate Batteries machine last weekend, where he finished 12th in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. After the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, Bell will return to Interstate Batteries colors at Texas in September and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in October. ● The Fund and Interstate Batteries: Interstate Batteries has partnered with Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) to help with funding adaptive vehicles for wounded service veterans which allow them to drive again, as well as assisting with vehicle maintenance and repairs. The Fund supports all branches of the military. Currently, the VA allots a one-time $24,000 grant to veterans who need adapted vehicles. The cost for adapting vehicles can run from $20,000 to $80,000 and they may get 10 to 12 years out of one vehicle before they are back to square one. This is the first time Interstate Batteries has run a military-themed/supported paint scheme and, in addition to the scheme, Interstate has made a monetary donation and is raising awareness in the hopes of driving donations to this very worthy cause Donations can be made at TheFund.org/Interstate. In addition to Interstate’s donation, The Fund appears on the hood of the No. 20 JGR Toyota Camry TRD for the Coca-Cola 600, and Interstate Batteries will be hosting guests from The Fund, including a handful of veterans who have benefitted from The Fund and its important work. ● Along with the previously announced partnership with The Fund, Interstate Batteries launched a crowdfunding campaign and hopes to help drive awareness for the ongoing needs of military families. Augmenting those efforts is the plan to feature the aforementioned military-themed paint scheme during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. For more information about Semper Fi & America’s Fund and the transportation program, visit TheFund.org. ● Bell has one top-five finish and two top-10s in four career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Charlotte, with the best finish coming in last year’s Coca-Cola 600 on the 1.5-mile oval. Bell’s average Charlotte oval finish is 14.8. ● As part of #NASCARSalutes and the 600 Miles of Remembrance initiative during the Coca