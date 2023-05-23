Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made two starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NCS.
- So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned three top-10 finishes, the most recent at Darlington Raceway.
- Haley's patriotic-themed No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 will feature the name of a fallen soldier on its windshield as part of 600 Miles of Remembrance, honoring those whose lives were lost during service in the U.S. Military.
- Haley and the No. 31 team will honor Specialist Wilfred Flores Jr.
- The No. 31 car will also feature names of the Leaf Home Warrior Award recipients, presented to current and previous members of the armed forces within Leaf Home Safety Solutions, in recognition of their bravery, exceptional service, or distinguished accomplishments.
"The Coca-Cola 600 is an exciting weekend for our sport. It's a hometown race for all of us, but more importantly, we are able to honor the brave people that lost their lives fighting four our freedom on Memorial Day Weekend. Our intermediate track package seems to be our best so far this season, so this should be a fun weekend overall."
- Justin Haley on Charlotte Motor Speedway