RFK Advance | Charlotte I

The No. 17 will pay tribute to and honor Staff Sergeant Ari Cullers. Born in New London, Connecticut, Cullers as a child knew he wanted to join the U.S. Army. His step father was in the National Guard and would take Ari with him to drill on the weekends. Once he graduated high school, he enlisted in the Army. He took his passion for working on motorcycles and car engines to become a mechanic. While enlisted, he spent his time off fishing and enjoying the outdoors. Cullers had two tours in Afghanistan, and on Oct. 30, 2011, was killed by a rocket propelled grenade while deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan. Survived by his mother, stepfather, and brother, Cullers was 28.