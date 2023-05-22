Monday, May 22

RCR NCS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, May 22 0
RCR NCS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and The BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Earn 17th-Place Finish in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
 

17th

4th

N/A

“We had a strong BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Chevrolet in our heat race on Saturday, finishing second. Unfortunately, the track changed so much today we couldn’t get the balance we had last night. With the short distance and lack of cautions, there weren’t many opportunities to work on our Camaro. My Richard Childress Racing team never gave up, and I’m proud of the guys’ work. We will regroup and come back strong next week in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. SMI did a great job bringing the NASCAR Cup Series back to North Wilkesboro Speedway and I hope we do it again next year. Today was a huge day for our sport."

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and The No. 8 Thorntons Chevrolet Team Persevere in All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
 

22nd

14th

N/A

“We worked hard tonight in the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Our balance at the start of the race was loose on exit and a little tight in the center. Crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys made adjustments on the first stop and those changes made the car way better, but it was still loose off. Certainly not the finish we wanted but we’ll bounce back strong next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.