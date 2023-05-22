RCR NCS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway

“We had a strong BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Chevrolet in our heat race on Saturday, finishing second. Unfortunately, the track changed so much today we couldn’t get the balance we had last night. With the short distance and lack of cautions, there weren’t many opportunities to work on our Camaro. My Richard Childress Racing team never gave up, and I’m proud of the guys’ work. We will regroup and come back strong next week in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. SMI did a great job bringing the NASCAR Cup Series back to North Wilkesboro Speedway and I hope we do it again next year. Today was a huge day for our sport." -Austin Dillon