Chevrolet Ncs at North Wilkesboro: Kyle Larson, Chevrolet Drives to Dominating Nascar All-Star Race Win

POST-RACE QUOTES: Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 1st Kyle, you swept the weekend. This weekend, this moment and this racetrack - what does this one mean? “I can't even tell you what it means. This is my third All-Star win and my third different track. In a historical place like this, you guys and the crowd made this weekend so awesome. We could feel the atmosphere all weekend. So much fun there. That was an old-school whipping for sure. We had a great car on the long run there and was just thinking for sure there was going to be a caution. I got out to a big lead and I could see everybody's cars were driving like crap in front of me, but I cannot thank this No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team enough. We were awful all weekend. In practice, I was like the worst on the 30-lap average, and went backwards in a heat race yesterday. You obviously had some strategy work out there in the beginning, but we drove from dead last to the lead and checked out by 12 or 13 seconds. Then just could pace myself there that last run. What an amazing car. Everything that my car did bad on Friday and Saturday did great today. Again, thanks to the 5 team, Cliff Daniels (crew chief), Cal Stewart (engineer), too. Cal Stewart is our engineer. We bust his balls all the time because every time he's at the track, something bad happens. This one is for him. I told him the other day, he said he's going to like five of the next six. I'm like, well, we're going to win five of the next six at least, so here we go.” Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 Finished: 5th You’ve raced other cars here. How did this race compare to what you thought it was going to be bringing a Cup race back to North Wilkesboro Speedway? “Based on what we saw in practice on Friday, I thought it was about what we were expecting from there. It was pretty anticlimactic; I would say for the most part. But Kyle (Larson), Cliff (Daniels) and the No. 5 team did a great job and really set the pace there once they took tires at the start and controlled the event from there. These races are hard to win. They’re not always going to be barn burners, side-by-side, banging door finishes. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that they’re still hard to win and that should always be celebrated. I thought we made our No. 9 NAPA Chevy better throughout the night with the one pit stop we made, so I’ll take it.”