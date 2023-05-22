Wallace, Reddick Earn Top-Fives to Lead Toyota in All-Star Race

Bubba Wallace (second) and Tyler Reddick (third) led Toyota with top-five finishes in the annual All-Star event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday evening. Ty Gibbs finished second in the All-Star Open to advance to the All-Star Race. The rookie drove the field to finish ninth.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

North Wilkesboro Speedway

All-Star Race

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, BUBBA WALLACE

3rd, TYLER REDDICK

4th, Chase Briscoe*

5th, Chase Elliott*

9th, TY GIBBS

12th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

13th, DENNY HAMLIN

14th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What more did you need?

“I didn’t know anything coming into this race, and after the first run, I had to go into conserve mode – conserve the rear tires. That was the biggest thing. After last night, I was really skeptical on how we were going to run – we weren’t very good. Even saving, I just didn’t have what he had. I thought we could close the gap a lot more than we did, but just didn’t have it. I’m proud of our efforts. Columbia, I want to get them to victory lane. Toyota – our Toyotas have been really strong. I’m pumped for Tyler (Reddick) finishing third. Just have to continue to carry the momentum and have some fun in Charlotte.”

What did Kyle Larson have that you needed?

“His capability throughout the whole run. He could attack hard and have something there in the end. If this was a normal race, something to be excited about – but this was for a million dollars, and you come up short and walk away with nothing. Tail tucked between our legs, but all-in-all, just continue to ride the momentum train. I want to get Columbia in victory lane. They’ve done a lot – and they came up with the best paint scheme in the field. We came up one spot short. Congrats to (Kyle) Larson. He’s been on a rail lately. We just have to keep going. Now we show up to our home turf. We have to keep the momentum rolling there and get ourselves deeper into the Playoffs. I’m excited to be where we are at right now – just came up one spot short.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you describe how the race played out for you to get to the front?

“Yeah, Billy Scott (crew chief) and everyone on the pit box did a really good job of executing the strategy. The pit crew did a really good job of having a good pit stop and getting us a few there too at the halfway break. Our car was really strong – we saw that in practice on Friday. The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD had a lot of pace. I needed to make some different decisions in the race. I was in front of Kyle (Larson) in the race, made some mistakes and let him get ahead. Things to look back on and wonder what if, but solid night for sure for 23XI.”

What more did you need tonight?

“When we practiced here on Friday, both of our cars were pretty solid. Just needed a little bit on the balance, but The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD was really fast. I made a mistake earlier in the race in the first 100 laps and let Kyle (Larson) squeeze by and he really mowed through the traffic. We lined up behind him on that restart and could kind of stay in touch, but he was able to keep just far enough away. I was trying to figure out how much to push and how much to save. I had an opportunity to get around him (Bubba Wallace) with about 40 to go, and I just made a mistake – one of the few all night – and put us behind. Honestly, a good solid car. I thought the 14 (Chase Briscoe) and the 9 (Chase Elliott) were going to beat us out. We really started to push there in the end, and I had more in the tank than I thought. I wish I could have that back, but solid effort by our guys and our team. We stumbled a little bit in the pit crew challenge, and started deep, but we were able to claw our way through it. Billy Scott (crew chief) and everyone on the box did a really good job of getting creative with that strategy earlier in the race to get us going in the right direction.”

