Transcripts: Tyler Reddick - Pit Road Interview - North Wilkesboro Speedway

Q. Tyler, you start the day 20th, you come home third. Solid day for you and solid day all around for 23XI.

TYLER REDDICK: Yeah, me and Bubba were just talking about that. We practiced here on Friday, both of our cars were pretty solid. Just needed a little bit on the balance, but yeah, the Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD was really fast. I made a mistake earlier in the race, back in the first 100 laps, let Kyle squeeze by, and he really mowed through the traffic, and yeah, we lined up obviously behind him on that restart and we could kind of stay in touch, but was able to keep far enough away.

Yeah, was trying to figure out how much me and Bubba were trying to figure out how much to push, how much to save, and I had an opportunity to get around him with 40 to go, and I just made a mistake on the fuel all night, and it put us behind.

Honestly, a good solid car. I thought the 14 and 9 were going to eat us up, but started to really push at the end there, and I had more left in the tank than I thought.

Wish I could have that back, but solid effort by our guys and our team. We stumbled a little bit in the Pit Crew Challenge and started deep, but we were able to claw our way through it. Billy Scott, everybody on the box did a really good job getting creative with that strategy early in the race to get us going in the right direction.

NASCAR PR