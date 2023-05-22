Transcripts: Josh Berry - NASCAR All-Star Open Frontstretch Interview - North Wilkesboro

Q. Josh, you and your crew chief are going on to your first All-Star Race. What does that mean to you?

JOSH BERRY: Man, I feel so relieved. These guys deserve to be in this race so bad. Thank you so much to Hendrick Motorsports for believing in me and giving me this opportunity under the circumstances. Ally, everybody back at Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet, man, this is really cool.

Our car was solid. We were definitely better the second run. We got some hell there, whatever happened with the 34. I don't know what that was. That was pretty bad.

But we were able to get the lead and stretch it out a little bit, kind of maintain it. I think the two best cars made it, so we'll just see what tonight gives us.

Q. What is this like? This is the style of racing you grew up doing. You and Dale Jr. I know are so tight and what this night means to him. Are you going to be a favorite for this All-Star?

JOSH BERRY: I don't know. We've got a lot of cars to pass, but if tonight is any indication of how that was, that was way crazier than I would have ever expected.

I was here in August with Dale Jr., and this crowd rivals that, that was a night that I will never forget, and hopefully let's make tonight like that, as well, and put on a great show for these fans.

NASCAR PR