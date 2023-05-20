No. 21 Team Places Fourth In Open Qualifying

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging team have earned the fourth starting spot for Sunday’s Open race that will give the top two finishers a berth in the NASCAR All-Star Race later that evening. (A third Open driver will advance to the All-Star Race through a fan vote.)



Friday’s qualifying session at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway was based on pit stop times. Burton and the No. 21 crew posted a time of 14.091 seconds, which was 11th best among combined Open teams and those who have already secured starting berths in the All-Star Race. The Motorcraft/DEX Imaging team was fourth fastest of the Open teams.



In his first laps around North Wilkesboro Speedway, during a practice session Friday afternoon, Burton was 28th fastest with a best lap around the 5/8-mile track at 106.097 miles per hour. He was 18th best among drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps under the green flag, averaging 104.971 mph over his first 10 laps.



Sunday’s 100-lap Open is set to start just after 5:30 p.m., with the 200-lap main event getting underway just after 8 p.m.



FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage.

WBR PR