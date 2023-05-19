Shane van Gisbergen to Race Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 Chevy at Chicago

Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 has ventured to the other side of the planet to recruit three-time Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen to race its No. 91 Chevrolet in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race on July 2.

The event will mark van Gisbergen’s first NASCAR race and the third for PROJECT91 after appearances by 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2022 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26.

“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality,” said van Gisbergen, a native of New Zealand. “I can’t wait to get to the States to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It’s NASCAR’s first time on the streets of Chicago so in some ways everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don’t underestimate that it’s going to be a huge challenge.”