LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: NASCAR All-Star Race

About STP: For over 60 years, and for more miles than anyone can count, STP® has been one of the most trusted names in automotive care. Car enthusiasts, “Do-it-Yourselfers” and professional racers rely on STP® oil additives, fuel additives and brake and power steering fluids to keep their vehicles running better, for longer. STP® is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. and is part of Energizer Holdings, Inc. Visit www.STP.com for more information.

STP – The “OG”: STP, which stands for Science, Technology and Performance, is a brand of oil additives, fuel additives and brake and power steering fluids, and was one of the original sponsors in the sport of NASCAR. The pioneer brand entered NASCAR in 1972 by sponsoring the world-famous Richard Petty team. Petty’s dominance on the track dubbed him “The King” during his era as he holds more records than any driver, including 200 career wins, more than 1,185 starts, and 27 victories in one season with a streak of ten in a row. STP sponsored Petty from 1972 until 1992 when he retired. The agreement between Petty and STP marked the first national-level sponsorship deal in NASCAR.

Four Score and Over Thirty Years Ago: Team ambassador Petty logged an impressive 66 starts at North Wilkesboro Speedway, collecting 15 wins, 33 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes. Of those 15 victories, eight came while Petty carried the famed STP colors on his racecar. His final win at North Wilkesboro came in the 1981 Northwestern Bank 400 making him the winningest driver in NASCAR Cup Series history at the legendary .625-mile Wilkes County oval. The victory was his 194th overall, and 107th short-track victory.

All Hail: Richard Petty will be honored with the most famous words in racing as he will serve as the grand marshal for the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade in Wilkes County, N.C., on Thursday, May 17 at 6pm ET. He will also serve as co-grand marshal with fellow NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Darrell Waltrip to kick off the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday.

2022 Fan Vote Winner: Last season, Jones was the recipient of the All-Star Race “Fan Vote” for the event which took place at Texas Motor Speedway. He started the race 24th and finished 20th after a late race crash took him out of contention.

The history of "Day-Glo Red": Former STP CEO Andy Granatelli always painted his own race cars a unique Day-Glo Red color, and when Richard Petty signed with the sponsor in 1972, Granatelli insisted on using the color for the No. 43. Petty pushed back, insisting on the traditional Petty Blue painted car entry. After several days of serious debate, the two racing giants finally reached a compromise to combine the two colors, and rest is history.

May is Melanoma Awareness Month: The month of May is Melanoma and Skin Care awareness – a cause very dear to the Jones family, as early cancer detection and care is one of the three pillars of the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF). Cancer detection and care have been a priority for Jones since his father, Dave, succumbed to the disease in 2016. Last October, Jones and his family attended the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) Gala in New York City, where Jones accepted the 2022 Courage Award on behalf of his late father. For more information visit: www.erikjonesracing. com/foundation/ .

Keeping up with ‘That Jones Boy’: Jones will sign autographs for fans at the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB trackside merchandise rig for 100 fans on Sunday, May 21 at 1pm ET. Wrist bands will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis on Saturday, May 20 starting at 8am and Sunday, May 21 starting at 11am. (Must have a wrist band for an autograph.)

Quoting Erik Jones: "It's always exciting to get the chance to participate in an All-Star race and to get to do it at a historic track like North Wilkesboro is even more special. I took some advice from ‘The King’ as he said the track is so worn out it, tire fall off will be high. That kind of track really suits my driving style. With the iconic STP paint scheme on the No. 43 Chevrolet it will be like going back in time at North Wilkesboro. We hope to put on a good show for the fans of the No. 43. Richard (Petty) told me with this 'Day Glo Red' I can’t hide from him - and with no points and a million bucks on the line, it’s going to be an aggressive race. It would be historic to put this car in victory lane again so we are going to do everything we can to make that happen."

LMC PR