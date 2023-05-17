Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | North Wilkesboro Speedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
"I'm very curious to see what North Wilkesboro has to offer. Obviously, we are not locked into the big show, so we will have to race our way in. It will be interesting to see what the tires do, as it's a low-grip racetrack with a lot of tire wear. Coming off a strong run in Darlington, I'm excited to see if we can turn some heads and get a Kaulig Racing car into the All-Star Race."
- Justin Haley on North Wilkesboro Speedway
Kaulig Racing