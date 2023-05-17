Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing All-Star Advance

Ross Chastain was three years old in 1996 - the last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Chastain, the series points leader, and the rest of the Cup field will race for a $1 million check Sunday night in the 39th-annual All-Star Race held for the first time on the .625-mile oval that has undergone a $20 million face lift.

While he might not remember races at North Wilkesboro, Chastain is going to spend a lot of time at the track that sits about an hour's drive north of Charlotte.

Before Sunday's All-Star Race, he will race in the CARS Tour Wednesday night where Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks will drive the pace car. Chastain will also drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday afternoon.

A pit stop contest Friday will set the starting lineups for the Saturday qualifying races that will determine the grid for Sunday's All-Star Race. Chastain is locked into the All-Star race after winning at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2022

He'll once again race No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet as he did last week in Darlington (S.C.) Raceway where he led 93 laps, won his fourth stage of the season and 11th of his career and led on in the final laps before he and Kyle Larson collided and ended his race with a 29th-place finish.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday night's All-Star race at 8 p.m. EDT.