No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN ALL-STAR HISTORY: Denny Hamlin is a former NASCAR All-Star Race winner after claiming the $1 million prize in 2015. That night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he started on the pole and led 26 laps to win the annual exhibition race. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes in 16 career All-Star starts. Last year at Texas Motor Speedway, Hamlin started 16th and battled his way into contention before ultimately finishing second.

Denny Hamlin is a former NASCAR All-Star Race winner after claiming the $1 million prize in 2015. That night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he started on the pole and led 26 laps to win the annual exhibition race. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes in 16 career All-Star starts. Last year at Texas Motor Speedway, Hamlin started 16th and battled his way into contention before ultimately finishing second. IRACING AT NORTH WILKESBORO: With real-life racing on hold because of the global pandemic in 2020, NASCAR turned to the iRacing Pro Invitational Series to keep the competition going, racing virtually for multiple weeks. The final race took place on the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway. In that race, Hamlin started ninth and led 24 laps on the way to securing a victory on the virtual version of the historic North Carolina oval.

With real-life racing on hold because of the global pandemic in 2020, NASCAR turned to the iRacing Pro Invitational Series to keep the competition going, racing virtually for multiple weeks. The final race took place on the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway. In that race, Hamlin started ninth and led 24 laps on the way to securing a victory on the virtual version of the historic North Carolina oval. SHORT TRACK SUCCESS: Hamlin, who spent several years racing late models on short tracks around the southeast before breaking into the NASCAR national ranks, has proven to be a short track standout throughout his career. In 100 NASCAR Cup Series starts on tracks less than one mile (excluding Bristol dirt), Hamlin has tallied an incredible 11 wins, 44 top-five finishes, 61 top-10s, and 5,326 laps led.

Hamlin, who spent several years racing late models on short tracks around the southeast before breaking into the NASCAR national ranks, has proven to be a short track standout throughout his career. In 100 NASCAR Cup Series starts on tracks less than one mile (excluding Bristol dirt), Hamlin has tallied an incredible 11 wins, 44 top-five finishes, 61 top-10s, and 5,326 laps led. DARLINGTON RECAP: The No. 11 team battled to a 12th-place finish last Sunday at Darlington Raceway. After qualifying eighth, Hamlin was running solidly inside the top 10 before making contact with the wall early in stage one. From there, the handling of Hamlin’s Toyota Camry TRD was never the same and he had to scrap his way to a respectable finish.

The No. 11 team battled to a 12th-place finish last Sunday at Darlington Raceway. After qualifying eighth, Hamlin was running solidly inside the top 10 before making contact with the wall early in stage one. From there, the handling of Hamlin’s Toyota Camry TRD was never the same and he had to scrap his way to a respectable finish. YAHOO: Hamlin’s No. 11 Camry will feature a new look this weekend as Yahoo joins the team for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Yahoo is also scheduled to be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team at the Chicago Street Race in July.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Camry will feature a new look this weekend as Yahoo joins the team for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Yahoo is also scheduled to be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team at the Chicago Street Race in July. TUNE IN: Coverage of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway begins Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD

What are your thoughts on the All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro?

“I’m ultra pumped about going to North Wilkesboro. It’s a short track, I love those. It’s a tire-wear racetrack, I love those. I think we’re going to be looking all over the track to find grip because it has so little grip, but I’m very excited for it. The atmosphere is going to be great. It’s definitely going to have a grassroots feel to it that will make it very special.”

Hamlin NASCAR All-Star Race Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 16 1 6 11 1 63 12.6 10.0

Hamlin 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 13 1 3 5 1 202 12.5 12.3

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 627 49 211 326 37 13,556 12.0 13.2

JGR PR