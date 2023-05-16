Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford Team North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Like many, Gilliland comes into North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time. But Gilliland is comfortable around North Carolina short tracks. Gilliland competed in late model stock cars around the Carolinas before advancing in his career. Gilliland also raced on short tracks in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Series where he won two consecutive championships. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “I don’t think you can find a NASCAR fan who is not excited for this All-Star weekend and the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to North Wilkesboro Speedway. It is a historic track and it is a huge part of our sports roots. “We have to race into the All-Star race, but we have the driver to get it done. The Boot Barn Ford looks great and Todd is going to give it everything he has.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “I do not know if anyone knows what will happen when we get out there for the Open race. We are going to see a lot of tire wear and we will all be fighting for grip. But it fits my driving style. I love the short tracks and all the action. “We have an impressive looking Boot Barn Ford Mustang. It is so cool looking and it is all about us getting it into the big show on Sunday.”