Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing All-Star Race Advance

If you want to race wheel-to-wheel against a professional race car driver or just want to have fun in a go kart there are few better racing facilities in America than the Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville North Carolina.
Just ask No. 99 driver Daniel Suárez whose Chevrolet will carry a Trackhouse Motorplex paint scheme Sunday night when he’ll race for $1 million in the 39th-annual NASCAR All Star Race held for the first time at North (N.C.) Wilkesboro Speedway.
“We all started in go karts, or legends or some lower form of racing,” said Suárez whose love of racing began when a friend’s father put him in a go kart.
“I wasn’t rich, and my family didn’t have a lot of money. But, I was given a chance and they saw that I was pretty good and my racing career just grew from there. If it wasn’t for go karting, I wouldn’t be racing in the NASCAR Cup Series today.”
Suárez moved up through the ranks in Mexico before he moved to America, learned English and became the first Mexican driver to win the Xfinity Series title in 2016 and a Cup Series race when he won at Sonoma in 2022.
Last month, Trackhouse Entertainment Group announced that the track formerly known as GoPro Motorplex was renamed Trackhouse Motorplex.
A few times a month Suárez visits the 0.7-mile track honing his skills on the 11-turn layout based on the renowned Kartdromo Parma circuit in Italy.
It isn’t limited to the professionals.
The track offers an advanced, high-adrenaline racing experience to kart drivers ages 16 and up, who can rent karts at the facility or bring their own.
The Motorplex also hosts some of the largest professional touring karting series races in the country, making it the leading source for all things karting at every level of the sport.
The line of rental karts at Trackhouse Motorplex are made by world-leading kart racing company CRG and can reach speeds of up to 55 mph. The original cement curbing from the Parma track in Italy is now part of Trackhouse Motorplex's Victory Lane.
In addition to the racing track, Trackhouse Motorplex has a 2,400-square-foot indoor meeting space to accommodate groups of all kinds. The facility has several upcoming special events for the public, including The Stars Championship Series, May 4 through May 6, 2023.
For more information, visit Trackhouse Motorplex's website at www.trackhousemotorplex.com.