Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Darlington

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano started Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway from the middle of the field with a loose-handling Ford Mustang on the opening run of the afternoon before the No. 22 team had a chance to make adjustments in the early going. Despite losing some track position on the race’s first round of pit stops following the first caution on lap 38, Logano fought to a 19th-place finish in Stage 1. After another round of adjustments during the stage break, Logano began to settle in with the balance of the car and made his way back into the top-15 following a scheduled, green flag stop on lap 135 before crossing the line 14th at the end of Stage 2. The No. 22 team put together one of its best stops of the day during the stage break to position Logano just outside the top-10 to start the final stage before breaking into the top-10 of the running order on lap 216. After making his way up to eighth on the leaderboard, Logano started the green flag pit stop cycle on lap 244 and was scored fifth by the time the field cycled through. As the laps began to wind down, the caution flag flew on lap 217 and the No. 22 team delivered on pit road in a big way, setting Logano up to restart third on what looked to be the final restart of the afternoon. From the outside of row two, Logano charged hard into turn one but the No. 19 washed up the banking and into right front of Logano to set off a multi-car incident in turn two to bring out the caution. Despite significant nose damage from the wreck, Logano was able to salvage an 18th-place finish on the day.





LOGANO'S THOUGHTS: “We had a pretty decent day, all things considered. We started mid-pack and lost some ground during the first pit stop but, from there, we executed a perfect race. We scratched and clawed our way to start on the second row - for what we thought would be the final restart – with a chance to win. Unfortunately, that chance was taken out of our hands. That’s all there is to it.”



Logano is currently 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver points standings.